While Shubman Gill-led Team India have made a mark with the bat during the first Test against England at Headingley, what hasn't been impressive has been their fielding, and in particular, their catching. England were able to nearly match India's challenging first innings total of 471, in large part due to the number of catches dropped in the outfield. Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped three catches himself, while Rishabh Pant also misjudged a chance. England batter Harry Brook was the biggest beneficiary, as he had been dismissed on 0 by Jasprit Bumrah, only for it to be a no-ball. Brook was dropped on two more occasions, and went on to score 99, being England's best batter on Day 3. Former India cricketer-turned-pundit Aakash Chopra criticised India for letting themselves down.

"It sounds cliche - catches win matches - but it's true. There are disciplinary things among which some things are in your hands. Holding catches is in your hands. Improving your fielding is in your hands," Chopra said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"Fielding and overstepping, these are the things where you have to look within, and that is where I think the Indian team has let themselves down massively. They would be hurting because they dropped catches and bowled no-balls," Chopra added.

India's missed chances in the field saw Bumrah become the first bowler in many years to have four catches dropped off his bowling, as per Cricbuzz.

Brook was let off on multiple occasions, and made India pay with a flamboyant knock of 99. He could've been out on 0 had Bumrah not bowled a no-ball. Then, Brook could've been out on 46 had Pant held on to a sharp chance. He received a third lifeline when Jaiswal dropped a sitter at third slip with him nearing his century. India captain Shubman Gill's agony was evident during Jaiswal's drop, as he threw his hands in frustration.

Brook's innings helped England reduce India's lead to a mere six runs.

"Bumrah bowled the no-ball, but how many catches will you drop off Bumrah's bowling? Rishabh Pant also dropped a catch. It was a difficult catch, of course, but the catch should have been taken. Yashasvi Jaiswal started as a good fielder, if you remember the Bangladesh series. He has been a good gully fielder, but he is dropping too many catches," Chopra stated.

"England are a good team, and if you have to beat such a team, you have to correct the disciplinary one-percenters," he added.

India now have the challenge to build a sizeable lead after their second innings.