Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra blasted Shubman Gill and Co after they suffered yet another batting collapse during the ongoing first Test match against England. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant slammed centuries but India ended up losing six wickets for 31 runs to end their second innings at 364. In a video shared on YouTube, Chopra likened India's batting collapse to tumbling Jenga blocks and said that this has become a problem for India as the middle-order has failed to contribute.

"Two incredible centuries, and two collapses. One collapse in the first innings, and one in the second. So many collapses, are we playing Jenga? Collapses have become a part of Indian cricket. Generally, everyone's tail wags, and our tail is so tiny. It ends as soon as it starts. So that is a problem. In the first innings, at one stage, it seemed like you would score 550-575, but it was not to be," he said.

"Here also, there were expectations of a lot of runs being scored, and that you would go far ahead, but it hasn't happened again because wickets fell one after the other, which included Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur. Ravindra Jadeja was playing, but we play with three or four No. 11s - Bumrah, Siraj, Prasidh. It hurts that Shardul has become like a No. 9," he explained.

Coming to the match, Chopra ruled out a win for England and said that India's performance in the match will mainly depend on how Ravindra Jadeja performs.

"England cannot win easily at all. Only one team can win easily, that is India. England will have to work very hard to win, but even a draw is a possibility. Ravindra Jadeja's performance might decide which direction this game goes. Jaddu had taken seven wickets in Chennai once, where Karun Nair had scored a triple hundred and KL Rahul scored 199," Chopra observed.