Shreyas Iyer's omission from India's Test squad for the upcoming tour of England has raised a few eyebrows. Following Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket earlier this month, many believed Shreyas would've been the perfect replacement for him at no. 4. However, Shreyas' name was missing from the 18-man squad that was announced last week, with the selectors including Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair in the squad. Now, former England spinner Monty Panesar has backed the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee's decision to snub Shreyas from the squad.

Panesar feels Shreyas doesn't have the technique to find much success in swinging overcast conditions, adding that

"Well, I believe they haven't missed a trick. I think that he is a very good player, but with the seaming and swinging conditions, I believe he is vulnerable; I don't think he has the technique for that. And I think that's one of the reasons why they felt that, technically, he would be found out. His numbers are up there, but what conditions? Flat, spinning conditions," Panesar told InsideSport.

Panesar suggested that while Shreyas is good player for spin and seaming conditions, he will easily get exposed in challenging conditions like the ones in England.

"I think he is a superstar, but when it comes to seaming, swinging conditions, I don't think he has the technique. He doesn't have soft hands and doesn't play the ball late. He has quick hands, his feet don't move much. Brilliant hand-eye coordination. That sort of technique is suited for faster and bouncier pitches. I think in swinging conditions, you are going to be found out," he added.

India will play five Tests in England, starting June 20, with Shubman Gill appointed as the new captain in the longest format.

Following his appointment, Gill said that the opportunity to lead the country in the red-ball format is a great honour and a big responsibility.

Gill has played as an opener and number three batter for India in Tests, but he will most likely take up Kohli's spot at no. 4.