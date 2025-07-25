India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant made a heroic comeback to the Manchester Test against England on Thursday, scoring a half-century despite fracturing a toe. As Pant walked down from the dressing room, after Shardul Thakur's dismissal, the entire Old Trafford stadium stood up and applauded his bravado. However, England great David Lloyd revealed that some bizarre comments were also made against Pant in the 'legends lounge', with some saying that he should be 'timed out'.

Lloyd said that the consensus in the Legends Lounge at Old Trafford was that Pant was 'milking' the injury, as he can't be as bad as it seemed. Multiple people reportedly doubted the extent of Pant's injury, suggesting that the player is exaggerating what happened.

"I've never had a metatarsal, which I think is somewhere in the foot, seeing Rishabh Pant. I have had a smashed hand against Andy Roberts and a broken cheekbone. I couldn't bat on after either, although I think I did continue when I had a broken finger. Pant looked in pain; pretty heroic of him to come out, though. Northerners, whether they are tough enough, but I was in that legends lounge today, and the consensus was 'He has milking that injury. It can't be that bad. He's milked it, coming down those steps, and one or two said, 'He should be timed out,'" said former English cricketer David Lloyd for talkSPORT Cricket.

BCCI's special video for Rishabh Pant featuring Ravi Shastri, Dinesh Karthik, and Cheteshwar Pujara pic.twitter.com/MU9NPkkBtF — Sandy (@flamboypant) July 25, 2025

The Rishabh Pant injury incident also triggered a debate over use of substitutes in cricket for external injuries. Lloyd said that he is in favour of such a rule change in the sport.

"I probably am against runners, but I am pro substitutes for an external injury. It opens up a can of worms, it really does. But if it is an external injury, a break and medically he isn't going to be fit for six weeks, you could have a like-for-like substitute. So that's something else that you've got to consider. Not like replace a batter with a spinner though," he added.