Young batter Sai Sudharsan finally got a chance to make a Test debut for India but his beginning was quite disappointing. Sudharsan, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, was dismissed for a duck in the first innings. However, he showed some zeal and scored 30 off 48 balls before getting dismissed by Ben Stokes in the second innings. The 23-year-old batter is known for his brilliant shots and will be eager to contribute more in the upcoming Tests against England.

During second innings on Day 3, the cameraman captured a brilliant moment of Sudharsan, when he was trying to meditate before coming out to bat.

In a video going viral on social media, Sudharsan was seen holding a ball and focussing on it, in order to mentally prepare himself to bat. He was later seen taking down some notes on a paper and doing some analysis of the game.

Notably, former India coach Rahul Dravid is popular for writing down notes during the game. He used to maintain the scorecard of the match in his notebook and analyze it later to prepare for the next match.

KL Rahul drove his way to a sublime 47 after England negated India's advantage by totalling 465 in their first innings as the visitors had another ordinary day in the field on day three of the first Test.

India dropped as many as five catches and barring Jasprit Bumrah, the effort from the pacers left a lot to be desired, allowing England to even out the game after the Shubman Gill-led side posted 471 in its first essay.

At stumps, India reached 90 for two with Rahul (47 batting off 75) and Shubman Gill (6 batting off 10).

Brydon Carse had Yashavi Jaiswal (4 off 11) caught behind with a ball that seamed away while Ben Stokes got rid of debutant Sai Sudharsan (30 off 48) for the second time in the game, the southpaw's flick falling into the hands of Zak Crawley at mid-wicket.

Rahul was a delight to watch as he majority of his seven fours came via the cove driver off the fast bowlers. He did not look any discomfort whatsoever despite the ball doing a bit in overcast conditions.

Stumps were drawn when rain arrived at Headingley with India leading by 96 runs.