Team India's Lord's Test heartbreak is going to pinch for a while, considering how close Shubman Gill's side got to the target of 193 runs. Ravindra Jadeja's valiant effort almost earned the team a heroic victory against England in the third Test before Mohammed Siraj's unlucky dismissal helped England go 2-1 up in the series. Indian cricket greats Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were understandably heartbroken to see the team lose after coming so close to a memorable triumph.

Ganguly, one of India's finest captains in history, showered praises on Jadeja after witnessing an enthralling cricketing battle on the field at Lord's.

"What a test match .. India will leave Lord's very disappointed .. they played so well all 3 Test matches . But down 2-1 ..it was a test match to be won.. jadeja fought hard and showed 193 was not a big total ..@bcci @Teamindiacrick," he wrote.

Sachin lauded the valiant efforts of Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj, even as India didn't get the desired result.

"So near, yet so far.... Jadeja, Bumrah, & Siraj fought all the way till the end. Well tried, Team India. England played well to keep the pressure on and produced the result they desired. Congratulations on a hard-fought win", he wrote.

India managed to bowl out England on 192, boosting their hopes of a triumph, but batting in the 4th innings turned out to be a tricky task. Jadeja faced 22 overs with Bumrah and then the next 13 overs with Siraj, but the lack of support from the other end saw him fail in the pursuit of a victory.