India are all set to face England in the upcoming five-match Test series, kick-starting from June 20 in Leeds. This series will be a special one as it will mark the beginning of India's campaign in the 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). Apart from this, this series will also be the first one after skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli's Test retirement. With Shubman Gill being named as the new captain, Team India will start a new phase.

Before Rohit and Virat announced their respective retirements, the BCCI axed the Indian support staff, which included assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and fielding coach T Dilip.

However, the BCCI later decided to reappoint T Dilip as the team's fielding coach for the upcoming tour of England after failing to zero in on a suitable replacement.

According to a report by PTI, it was stated that the BCCI was very keen to rope in a foreign name as the new fielding coach, but the governing body could not do it at the required time. However, a new report from Cricbuzz has now stated that the move behind reappointing T Dilip was pushed by the former skipper Rohit Sharma.

As per the report, Rohit made a special request to head coach Gautam Gambhir, requesting a one-year extension for the Hyderabad-based coach.

It was also reported that after Dilip's exit, BCCI was looking to appoint Ryan ten Doeschate as the fielding coach. However, he will now continue as the assistant coach to Gambhir.

During his earlier stint, Dilip had introduced some populist measures, such as giving medals for the best fielder on a match day or bringing in some legendary figures to distribute those medals.

Talking about Tests against England, newly-appointed Test skipper Shubhman Gill and reserve batter B Sai Sudharsan could miss India A's second four-day game against England Lions, beginning on June 6.

They are part of the Gujarat Titans. If GT qualify for the final, which is scheduled on June 3 at Ahmedabad, it will be tough for both Gill and Sudharshan to join the India A ahead of the match.

Moreover, they will have to quickly adapt to different conditions in England to the red-ball format.

(With PTI Inputs)