Rishabh Pant's surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who treated him after his near-fatal car accident in 2022, called the somersault celebration 'unnecessary'. Following his century against England in the first Test match, Pant performed a brilliant summersault leaving both fans and experts stunned. However, during an interview with The Telegraph, Dr Pardiwala said that although Pant has trained as a gynmast and possesses the training and agility to perform it, the somersault celebration may not be necessary. “Rishabh trained as a gymnast. Although he looks large, he is quite agile, and he does have a lot of flexibility.” “And, that's why he's been doing those somersaults of late."

“It's a well-practised and perfected move – unnecessary though!” he added.

When India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was brought into a hospital in Mumbai following grievous injuries suffered in a car crash in December 2022, the first question he asked the attending doctor was "will I be able to play again?" recalled renowned orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who treated the superstar cricketer following the horrific incident.

Pant, while driving from Delhi to his hometown, Roorkee, on December 30, 2022 lost control of his car which crashed into a divider and caused him severe injuries.

He was pulled out of the mangled mass, and Pardiwala said, "Rishabh Pant was extremely lucky to be alive - extremely lucky." "When he first came in, he had a dislocated right knee. He also had an injury to his right ankle, lots of other minor injuries all over. He had a lot of skin loss, so his entire skin from the nape of the neck down to his knees was completely scraped off in the process of that accident," Pardiwala told The Telegraph, recalling the brutal impact of the crash on Pant's body.

(With PTI inputs)