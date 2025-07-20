India vice-captain Rishabh Pant trained without any discomfort, amid reports suggesting that he could play as a pure batter in the fourth Test against England, starting July 23. Pant copped a blow to his finger on Day 1 of the 3rd Test at Lord's earlier this month. Dhruv Jurel replaced him as the wicketkeeper for the majority of the 1st innings, as well as the entirety of the second innings. However, Pant batted in the both innings, scoring a brilliant 74 in the first installment.

On Saturday, reports circulating on social media claimed that the Indian team is looking at the possibility of playing as a pure batter. Pant took to social media on Sunday and shared a video of him training ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester's Old Trafford Stadium.

In the viral video, Pant batted without any discomfort and was also seen practicing his throws. However, he didn't don the wicketkeeping gloves, which could well mean that he might not keep the wickets in Manchester.

If calm had a sound, it would be this#RP17 pic.twitter.com/q5EAxVA98W — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 20, 2025

During England's first innings, Pant made a dive to pick up the ball, but could not get it cleanly in his hands, making England pick two runs off byes. Following that, he was seen in a lot of pain and had to leave the field for medical attention.

Speaking on Pant, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate sounded hopeful, "He (Pant) will bat in Manchester before the Test. Look, I do not think you are going to keep Rishabh out of the Test no matter what. He batted with quite a lot of pain in the third Test, and it is only going to get easier and easier on his finger. And keeping is obviously the last part of the process to make sure that he can keep. We do not want to go through that again where we have to replace the keeper halfway through innings," he added.

However, he also dropped a huge hint on Jurel, saying, "He is in the equation, but I mean obviously if Rishabh's fit, he plays the next Test and does both," he noted.