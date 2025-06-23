Rishabh Pant has made history in England. After his 134 off 178 balls in the first innings of the first Test against England in Leeds, Pant slammed 118 off 140 balls in the second innings too. In doing so he became the second designated wicketkeeper-batter in the 148-year history of Test cricket (the first Test was played in 1877) to score a hundred in each innings of a Test match. Pant is the first Indian batter to achieve the feat in England.

Pant is also the first-ever wicket-keeper in history to achieve the double of a century and another 50-plus score in the same match in England twice. He scored 146 and 57 in the 2022 Edgbaston Test match. In the first innings, he struck six sixes while in the second he slammed three sixes.

Hundreds in each innings by a designated wicketkeeper

Andy Flower 142 & 199* vs SA Harare 2001

Rishabh Pant 134 & 100* vs Eng Headingley 2025

!



st Indian to score hundreds in both innings of a Test in England



th Indian to score hundreds in both innings of a Test!



Incredible batting display in the series opener from the #TeamIndia vice-captain! ... pic.twitter.com/RzNA9lfFQr — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2025

Talking about the match, opener KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant struck fine centuries as India made merry in the post-lunch session to take their second-innings total to 298 for 4 against England on day four of the opening Test. At tea break, Rahul was unbeaten on 120 (227 balls), while Pant smashed 118 off 140 deliveries as India overcame the early loss of skipper Shubman Gill (8 off 16 balls) to swell their overall lead to 304 runs.

This was Rahul's ninth Test ton, while Pant -- who had also scored a century in the first innings as well -- now has eighth.

The duo also shared a 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which became the cornerstone of a strong fightback following Gill's departure.

Earlier, in the morning session, England exploited the liveliness in the pitch to trouble the India batters with pacer Brydon Carse getting rid of Gill for 8 runs.

With PTI inputs