The Indian cricket team scripted history during the ongoing five-match Test series against England. The Shubman Gill-led side achieved the feat on Day 3 of the third Test at Lord's, London. The matches in England saw the batters putting on a terrific show. As a result, India broke a massive record set by West Indies and New Zealand. India became the touring team with most sixes in a Test series. India surpassed West Indies and New Zealand's joint record of 32 sixes each. West Indies achieved the feat against India in 1974-75 while the Blackcaps equalled the record in 2014 against Pakistan in UAE.

By the end of play on Day 3 of the third Test, India had 36 sixes against England in the series.

Rishabh Pant was the major contributor with a total of 15 sixes to his name.

Captain Shubman Gill too helped India's cause with 12 sixes to his credit.

Ravindra Jadeja hit 4 sixes for Team India.

Washington Sundar slammed 3 sixes for the visitors.