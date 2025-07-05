India vice-captain Rishabh Pant shattered a massive record on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Moments after walking out in the middle, following KL Rahul's dismissal, Pant smashed England pacer Josh Tongue for a six. He has now smashed more than 21 sixes in Tests in England, the most by any batter in the format in an away country, surpassing Ben Stokes' 21 in South Africa. The next most by a visiting batter in England is 16 by Sir Vivian Richards.

In the second session, Pant completed his half-century, helping India's lead to cross the 400-run mark. India captain Shubman Gill, who slammed 279 in the first innings, also registered his fifty in the second innings.

India were 177/3 at Lunch with Shubman Gill 24* and Rishabh Pant 41* unbeaten at the crease. India made 113 runs in the first session and lost two wickets - KL Rahul and Karun Nair.

India started Day 4 on 64/1, leading by 244 with Rahul 28* and Karun Nair 7* unbeaten on the crease. India faced an early blow as Nair again failed to score; he was removed by Brydon Carse for 26. His innings included five fours. Shubman Gill joined Rahul in the middle.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron claimed that Pant's cameo took the momentum away from England.

“India would gladly take that session — they lost only two wickets but scored at a very brisk rate. Rishabh Pant's blitz really elevated the innings to a different level. KL Rahul was watchful, Karun Nair fell playing the drive — but credit must go to Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse, who bowled well in helpful conditions. This is the kind of bowling England should've brought in the first innings, but it's never too late. They still need to keep pushing if they want a chance in this Test. That said, with a team like England, you can never rule them out. Shubman Gill and Pant must carry on with this momentum and maintain that run rate — that's going to be crucial,” Aaron said during a discussion on JioHotstar.

Pant has been in stellar form so far in the series. He smashed a century in both innings of the first Test in Leeds last week. In the first innings of the second Test, he was dismissed on a score of 25.

