Rishabh Pant scripted history as he surpassed MS Dhoni to shatter a world record with his half-century during Day 2 of the fourth Test match against England at Old Trafford. Pant, who came out to bat despite suffering an injury on his right foot, showed tremendous grit and determination to slam his 9th 50-plus score on English soil. That is currently the highest by any wicket-keeper batter in an away country - a record that belonged to Dhoni (8 in England). This was also his 5th 50-plus score of the ongoing series - a feat that no other Indian cricket team wicket-keeper has ever achieved in a single Test series.

Most 50+ scores by an Indian WK in a Test series

5 - Rishabh Pant vs ENG, 2025*

4 - Farokh Engineer vs ENG, 1972/73

4 - MS Dhoni vs AUS, 2008/09

4 - MS Dhoni vs ENG, 2014

Coming to the match, Rishabh Pant batted with a fractured toe to score a half-century before Ben Stokes-led England ended India's first innings at 358 on the second day of the fourth Test.

The injured Pant, who walked in awkwardly to a standing ovation a day after retiring hurt on 37 after copping a blow on his right foot, braved pain to make 54 off 75 balls even as Stokes finished with excellent figures of 5/72.

Resuming on 264 for four, India were dealt an early blow as Ravindra Jadeja edged a Jofra Archer outswinger to Harry Brook at second slip in only the day's second over. It was a fine catch by Brooks who dived forward to hold the dipping ball.

Shardul Thakur (41) and Washington Sundar (27) then added 48 runs for the sixth wicket while negotiating a tough phase after England opted to take the second new ball at the start of the day's play.

England skipper Stokes broke the flourishing stand when he had Thakur brilliantly caught at gully by a diving Ben Duckett.

(With PTI inputs)