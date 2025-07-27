Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the fifth Test encounter against England due to injury. BCCI announced on Sunday that Pant will not be playing the final match of the Test series at The Oval. Pant suffered a fractured toe during the fourth Test match after getting hit by a ball from Chris Woakes. Although Pant did bat even after the injury, he did not keep wickets and Dhruv Jurel was his substitute. Pant will be replaced by N Jagadeesan in the Indian cricket team squad.

India's updated squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK).