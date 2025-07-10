India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant has opened up on his habit of talking to himself during batting. During India's ongoing five-match Test series against England, Pant was caught on the stump mic multiple times talking to himself regarding his game. When queried about it, the wicketkeeper-batter revealed that it has been a habit of his since childhood. "We hear you talking a lot to yourself during batting. We have been listening it through stump mic. Have you changed your style of play or the volume of the mic has been increased?" a reporter asked Pant during a press conference on the eve of the third Test between India and England.

Pant replied, "The general idea has been to keep talking to myself as a batsman. I always talk a lot to myself but you get to know about it because stumps mic catches it. I have doing this as a kid.

"My coach late Tarak Sinha taught me to keep talking to yourself. That's what I have been doing since childhood; it helps me a lot."

As India prepare for the crucial third Test at Lord's following their emphatic 336-run victory at Edgbaston, wicketkeeper-batter Pant opened up about the challenge of facing Jofra Archer, the ace pacer who will be returning to Test cricket after more than four years.

The India vice-captain acknowledged the competition but emphasised his focus remains unchanged.

"Personally, whenever I step on the field, I always enjoy my cricket and try to give my 200%," Pant said.

"Not particularly about any individual. Just being on the field, yes, it's going to be a good contest always because he's also coming back after a long break. I'm happy he's back," he added.

The southpaw also talked about India's possible team combination heading into the third Test, noting that the final decision will depend on pitch conditions.

"I think the option is still open. I think discussions are still going on but we will get to know whether it will be 3-1 or 3-2 by tomorrow only," he said.

"So discussions are going on because what's happening, when you see the wicket in two days, sometimes it changes the colour, the moisture becomes less also. So we have to see eventually, take a call how the wicket is going to play," he said.