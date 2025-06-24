India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been reprimanded by the ICC for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the third day's play of the ongoing opening Test against England. Pant, who had an exceptional outing with the bat during the Headingley Test with hundreds in both the innings, was reprimanded for his on-field conduct during England's first innings. The 27-year-old was found to have breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. "Pant was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match," the ICC said in a statement.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Pant's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months.

The incident happened in the 61st over of England's innings, when Harry Brook and Ben Stokes were batting. Pant was seen having a discussion with the umpires regarding the condition of the ball.

When the umpires refused to change the ball after checking it with the ball gauge, the wicket-keeper showed his dissent by throwing the ball on the ground in front of the umpires.

There was no disciplinary hearing as Pant admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC match referee Richie Richardson.

The charges were brought in by the on-field umpires, Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, along with the third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and the fourth umpire, Mike Burns.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.