The Jofra Archer delivery to Rishabh Pant in the second innings of the Lord's Test was an absolute peach. Pant, who joined KL Rahul in the middle on Day 5 of the third Test, couldn't last for long, as Archer sent his stumps cartwheeling. The England pacer even showed a bit of aggression to Pant following the latter's dismissal. Speaking after the end of the game, Archer admitted that he wasn't proud of his actions in that moment but was pumped up by the India batter's act a little while ago.

"It wasn't a proud moment. I just told him to 'charge that'," Archer said in a chat with Sky Sports Cricket on Monday. "Honestly, this morning, I was struggling a little bit, the ball just kept coming out full. One of the full ones, he just charged, and it pissed me off a bit. When the [wicket] ball nipped down the slope, honestly I was so grateful for that."

"I told him CHARGE THAT!"



Jofra Archer reveals what he told Rishabh Pant after bowling him this morning pic.twitter.com/mhg0hhIYQe — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 14, 2025

Archer made his comeback to the England Test team after a gap of four years. It didn't take him time to get into his rhythm, as he produced some big dismissals throughout the 5-day match.

"It was pretty hectic, for the first game back. I probably bowled a few more overs than I thought I would've but every single one mattered today so I'm not too fussed about it. I only played one other Test here at Lord's and that one was just as special as this. It's been a long time coming, a lot of rehab, a lot of training."

"But moments like this make it all worth it. This, definitely, is worth all the waiting. No, I didn't (think I'd never get here). We're here now, and the plans we made years ago are starting to fill the calendar. I feel a bit speechless, seeing it all coming together," he further said.

The entire Lord's Test remained a heated affair, with verbal exchanges being made from both sets of players.

Archer's efforts of 2-52 and 3-55 were instrumental in England going 2-1 up by bowling out India for 170 on an engrossing Test at the Home of Cricket.