The fourth Test between India and England will kick-start from Wednesday, July 23 in Manchester. Already trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, Shubman Gill and co are eager to bounce in order to level the series. Ahead of the fourth Test, India faced several injury blows as all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy got ruled out due to a left knee injury. Apart from him, pacer Arshdeep Singh also sustained an injury on his left thumb and has been ruled out of the fourth Test, replaced by Anshul Kamboj.

As the Indian camp is dealing with so many setbacks, one player who will be in focus is Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter only donned the wicketkeeping gloves for 35 overs in the third Test as he suffered a finger injury.

Dhruv Jurel did the wicketkeeper's job while Pant came only to bat. There were many questions regarding Pant's role in the upcoming Test but a recent video from the practice session made things a bit clear.

In a video shared by PTI on X (formerly Twitter), Pant was seen participating in the wicketkeeping training. He was also seen doing some catching practice, hinting towards his return as a wicketkeeper in the fourth Test.

Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant resumes his keeping duty during the practice session at the Old Trafford Cricket stadium in Manchester, UK after sustaining an injury in the last Test.

Considering he performed keeping drills and batted pain free for an hour, Pant looks fit enough to start the fourth Test. Pant is always up for some banter even with his own teammates and that was evident when he shared the nets with skipper Shubman Gill.

There is also speculation over Karun Nair's slot in the playing eleven but he batted with plenty of purpose. So was the case with Sai Sudharsan, who could replace Nair in the playing eleven. The southpaw was also seen taking catching practice in the slip cordon.

As Akash Deep is also recovering from a groin injury, there are chances that Anshul Kamboj might find himself a place in the Playing XI, alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.