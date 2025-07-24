As Team India goes one man down in the ongoing Manchester Test against England, Rishabh Pant might pull off another brave stunt and surprise everyone by making an appearance in the second innings of the match. After sustaining a toe injury on Day 1 of the 4th Test, Pant has been advised 6 weeks of rest by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, as per reports, the Indian team management did seek advice from the medical team about the possibility of Pant coming out to bat after taking painkillers.

According to Indian Express, Pant still requires support to walk. Hence, batting by taking painkillers isn't a plan that is workable on Day 2. In fact, the report further added that Pant hasn't even travelled with the members of the team to the Old Trafford stadium.

"The scan report showed a fracture and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a painkiller. He still needs support to walk though and chances of his batting look very bleak," the paper quoted a source as saying.

The possibility of Pant batting in the second innings, however, can't be ruled out. According to Cricbuzz, there's a small chance that he might come out to bat later in the game. The plan might materialize in the second innings which Pant could be in a better position to put weight on his foot.

"At the moment, he's unable to put pressure on his foot - as everyone saw, he was carted off the ground yesterday. But he's determined, and knowing him, he might still come out to bat, who knows? That said, much will depend on the medical advice, not just his intent," Cricbuzz quoted a source as saying.

While Jurel is set to keep in Pant's place for the remainder of the match, he wouldn't be allowed to bat, as per the ICC rules. For the 5th Test, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has reportedly planned to draft Ishan Kishan into the team.