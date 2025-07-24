Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant came out to bat on Day 2 of the fourth Test match against England despite suffering a big injury on Wednesday. Pant retired hurt at 37 on Day 1 of the encounter after he was hit on his right foot while trying to play a reverse sweep of England fast bowler Chris Woakes. Pant looked in pain as his leg was swollen after the injury and blood was seen seeping from the injury. He even sported a moon boot (a protective orthopaedic boot) to support his injured foot when he arrived at the ground on Thursday. However, BCCI confirmed that he was available to bat and the crowed erupted in cheers as he walked out to bat after Shardul Thakur's dismissal. Shardul waited for Pant to come before leaving the field and even patted him on his head before heading out.

Here comes Rishabh Pant...



A classy reception from the Emirates Old Trafford crowdpic.twitter.com/vBwSuKdFcW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 24, 2025

"Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper," the BCCI posted on X.

"Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements," it added.

Earlier, a report by PTI provided a grim update after Pant's injury.

"His metatarsal bones (a group of five long bones located between the ankle and toe) seem to be shattered. It doesn't look good at all," a BCCI source told PTI.

India have already lost all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to a knee problem, while pacers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are missing the ongoing game because of a groin niggle and a finger injury respectively.

Pant's injury adds to the problems for the team which is trailing 1-2 right now.

Kishan, who recently played two County matches for Nottinghamshire, was also a part of the India A squad that faced the England Lions ahead of the Test series, though the 26-year-old did not appear in any of the two matches.

The think tank can also ask KL Rahul to keep wickets, but he has not performed that role since the tour of South Africa in the 2023-24 season.

(With PTI inputs)