Wasim Jaffer's banter with Michael Vaughan on social media is a closely followed affair among the fans. When the two teams play, irrespective of the opponents, the two former cricketers don't miss a chance to indulge in poking at the other. The same was the case during the India vs England series that saw some intense contest. Even after the series ended, there are not signs of the hilarious 'feud' to end and now Jaffer has brought in the reference of US president Donald Trump too.

"Reports of Donald Trump negotiating a ceasefire between me and @MichaelVaughan are BASELESS and UNTRUE. The social media war will continue. Thank you for your attention to this matter. #ENGvIND," he wrote in a recent post on X.

Earlier, Jaffer had written on X: "Thanks from my content team, Michael. I asked if they could help you too. They read your predictions and said, “Ask him to focus on being content, not producing it.” Don't listen to them though. I'd hate to lose my permanent social media wicket."

He was referring to a post by Vaughan where he had taken a dig at Jaffer's content team.

Siraj, the hero

Siraj grabbed a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the fifth Test at The Oval as India defeated England by six runs in a thriller to draw the series 2-2 on Monday.

Siraj's nine-wicket haul in the game not only earned him the 'Man of the Match Award' but also brought him accolades from his legion of fans.

"Every batsman, every bowler (who played the Test), hat's off to him... and the way we came back, crazy man. I miss Jassi (Bumrah) bhai because had he been there, it would have been special. I believe in Jassi bhai and myself," said an emotional Siraj in a video posted by BCCI.

Bumrah did not play the final Test to manage his workload and was subsequently released from the Indian squad after playing the fourth game.

Siraj seemed determined on the final day after dropping a catch of Harry Brook on Sunday. Every ball he bowled in the morning session on Monday tormented the English batters.

"To be honest, the emotions I have right now (after the win), I cannot describe them because yesterday (Sunday) I dropped the catch. When I was going to bed (after day 4), I was only thinking about 'how could I drop it'.