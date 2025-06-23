Team India had a brilliant outing with the bat in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against England in Leeds. After being asked to bat first, India scored a whopping total of 471 with three batters reaching their respective centuries. Starting from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 101, followed by skipper Shubman Gill with 147 runs, and lastly Rishabh Pant, who hammered 134 runs. Out of the these three, Pant's knock was truly a memorable one as he was at his absolute best, playing his fearless cricket.

Seeing Pant's brilliant innings, his IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka took to X (formerly Twitter) and praised the wicketkeeper-batter.

"Three's a charm with brilliant centuries from @ybj_19 , @ShubmanGill, and now @RishabhPant17. Rishabh reaching his ton with a six speaks volumes about the future of Indian cricket. A commanding start to the series. #INDvsENG," Goenka wrote on a post on his X account.

Pant on Saturday surpassed MS Dhoni to register the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter and continued his good show in what are regarded as tough wickets in countries outside Asia.

Pant reached the milestone during India's first Test against England at Leeds. In his innings, Pant smashed 134 in 178 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 75. Pant now has seven centuries, overtaking Dhoni, who has six Test centuries.

This is also his fifth century in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) conditions, the most by an Asian batter. Three of these centuries have come in England and one each have come in Australia and South Africa.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar hailed Rishabh Pant as the country's "greatest wicketkeeper-batter ever".

"By far, India's greatest ever Test batter-keeper. I was worried when he was in the 90s that he might end up getting his 8th 90 of his career. It is just unbelievable that he has so many 90s! But he's a breath of fresh air."

(With IANS Inputs)