The fourth Test match between India and England witnessed a new controversy as Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal did not go down well with several social media users on Thursday. Jadeja was dismissed by Jofra Archer thanks to a brilliant catch by Harry Brook. However, not everyone was happy with the catch and some questioned whether the umpires should have gone for a review. Pant was beaten by an away-swinger from Jofra as the delivery flew off his outside edge and was caught by Brook at second slip. However, many viewers questioned whether the ball touched the ground as Brook tried to complete the sharp catch and wondered why the umpires did not opt for a review in such a tight situation.

Harry Brook grounded that Jadeja catch. Why is there no replay yet? #ENGvIND — Cricket in 60fps (@cricketscape) July 24, 2025

India didn't have the brightest of mornings on Day 2 of the Manchester Test, going to Lunch at 321/6, with rain forcing an early break but despite the gloomy weather and early wickets, the talking point of the session was Rishabh Pant's brave return to the crease after suffering a painful foot injury on Day 1.

The @imjadeja catch by Harry Brook had clearly touched the ground



Jadeja stood his ground as he too saw it.



Why would he give way? #INDvsENG#ECB pic.twitter.com/23Fqnj4SEB — Vivek J (@Vivekrvcse) July 24, 2025

The visitors managed to add just 57 runs in 22 overs in the first session, losing two important wickets along the way. Jofra Archer, who looked sharp from the start, gave England the perfect start by dismissing Ravindra Jadeja for 20.

Shardul Thakur, known for his fighting spirit, showed great patience at the other end. He absorbed the pressure, punished the loose balls, and built a useful stand before England skipper Ben Stokes got the breakthrough by dismissing him for a well-made 41.

The biggest moment of the session came when Rishabh Pant walked out to bat, limping and clearly in discomfort, yet determined. As he made his way to the middle, the crowd erupted with a huge roar. It was a sight that lifted Indian fans' spirits instantly.

(With ANI inputs)