India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah missed the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham as a part of workload management. He will return to the Indian playing eleven against the Three Lions in the third Test at Lord's next week, informed India captain Shubman Gill. The right-arm pacer played in the first Test at Leeds which India lost by five wickets. "Third Test being at Lord's, we think there'll be more in that pitch so we'll use him there," said Gill at the toss for the second game.

It is worth noting that the Indian team management had declared at the start of the series that Bumrah will only play in three Tests out of five.

While Bumrah missing the second Test seemed inevitable as per the plans of the team management, former England pacer Stuart Broad was left surprised over the decision. He added that the Indian team should not disclose prior which matches Bumrah will be part of.

"A week is a very good time off for a fast bowler. (Bumrah's omission) does surprise me and what also surprised me was him saying before the series he will only play three of the five Tests. You keep those cards close to your chest and play each week as it comes. They will definitely want Bumrah at Lord's because of the movement you can get through the air, so can they risk him here?" Broad said on Sky Sports.

Former India player Ravi Shastri too wanted India to play Bumrah in the Birmingham Test as the visitors are 0-1 down in the five-match series. Bumrah stood out among the India bowlers during the match in Leeds that had a flat track on offer. Terming the Birmingham Test as "very important match", Shastri said that Bumrah should have played the game.

The third Test will be played at Lord's, London. The ground is tradionally known as a venue that provides help to fast bowlers, thanks to the breeze around it. India wanted Bumrah badly in the game but there is just a three-day gap between the second and the third Test, which meant that Bumrah would have played either of the two games as part of workload management.