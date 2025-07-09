India captain Shubman Gill led from the front to help his side win the second Test against England and draw the five-match series level at 1-1. Gill registered his first victory as Test captain, as India won by a mammoth 336 runs, with Gill himself scoring 430 runs combined across the two innings - the second highest total by a player over a Test ever. Following the victory, former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri was all praise for Gill, reserving the highest compliment for the 25-year-old.

"The best by a captain, 10 out of 10. I mean you can't ask for anything more from a captain. You're one down in the series. You come out there and you bat like (Don) Bradman. 269 and 161, and you end up winning the game," Shastri said.

Gill's sensational start to the series has seen him already register three big centuries. In just two Tests, he has piled up 585 runs, making him by far the highest run-scorer of the series so far. As a result, Gill's Test average has risen from just over 35 to nearly 43 in the space of two matches.

Shastri was also left impressed by Gill's captaincy and selection. In particular, he pointed out the choice to pick Akash Deep as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement.

"Your captaincy was very reactive in the first test match. You almost followed the ball. You're very proactive in the next game. You might have just unearthed the best seamer for English conditions in this Indian lineup by picking Akash Deep, who will trouble England as this series progresses," Shastri said.

Following the win, Gill confirmed that pace spearhead Bumrah will return for the third Test at Lord's. However, with Akash Deep taking ten wickets in the match, he is likely to retain his place in the playing XI.