A cute reaction of India pacer Jasprit Bumrah while being praised for his bowling by ex-player Ravi Shastri on-air has gone viral on social media. Shastri was doing commentary on Day 3 of the game at Edgbaston, Birmingham. At that point, England trailed India by 470 runs. "Seeing the situation India in are at the moment. With England trailing by 470 runs, you can imagine if Jasprit was out there in the middle with that many runs on the board," he said as the camera turned towards Bumrah, who was there at the venue.

"He is listening," pointed out Shastri before adding, "England wouldn't have been happy (in that scenario)."

Listening to Shastri, Bumrah responded with a cute smile.

Watch it here:

Notably, Bumrah, who played an important role for India in the first Test, missed the second game as a part of workload management. Ahead of the five-match Test series against England, India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar had already made it clear that Bumrah would not play all the games on the tour.

"No Bumrah. Just to manage his workload. Third Test being at Lord's, we think there'll be more in that pitch so we'll use him there," said India's Test captain Shubman Gill after the toss for the second game.

Notably, Bumrah played all the five Tests in the 2024-25 series against Australia and ended up being injured and missed action for some months post that.

India made three changes to the playing XI for the second Test against England at Edgbaston, with Jasprit Bumrah's exclusion unarguably being the highlight. While that was an expected change, what surprised many that India dropped Sai Sudharsan, who made his debut in the series opener but failed to make an impact. He made way for a spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Shardul Thakur was the third change in India's playing XI. It was Nitish Reddy who took his place in the team.