Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer was in attendance on Day 1 of the 4th Test against England in Manchester on Wednesday. Engineer and legendary West Indies captain Clive Lloyd were honoured by the Lancashire County Cricket Club with a stand named after them at Old the Trafford Cricket Ground. Engineer, who represented English county Lancashire between 1968 and 1976, has made Manchester his home post-retirement and continues to reside here.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri gave a fitting tribute to Engineer while commentating, but also revealed that the 87-year-old has an uncontrollable appetite.

"Farokh, a real pin-up boy in the 60s and 70s. Hugely popular. And he has not changed over the years. A great storyteller and a voracious eater, even now. At Lunch, he heard that. His plate will be full. And I'll tell you, I will translate what he said in hindi but later, at the back of the box," Shastri was heard as saying on-air as cameras spotted Farokh sitting in the stands.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain also passed a cheeky remark, saying: "He'll be just behind you in that all day buffet queue, Ravi"

Never change, Ravi pic.twitter.com/aIc1mhgJF9 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 23, 2025

In 175 matches between 1968 and 1976, the 87-year-old Engineer made 5942 runs, took 429 catches and effected 35 stumpings for Lancashire.

His arrival marked a turning point for the club, helping them win the Gillette Cup four times between 1970 and 1975 after a 15-year title drought.

Despite his deep ties to Indian cricket, including the memorable outings he had at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, Engineer surprisingly does not have a stand named after him there.

Lloyd, a two-time World Cup-winning captain, joined Lancashire in the early 1970s as an overseas player. Lloyd's two-decade-long association with the club was transformational as he played a crucial role in reshaping Lancashire's cricketing fortunes.

The gesture immortalises the contributions made by both Engineer and Lloyd to the county, celebrating their legacies in English domestic cricket.

(With PTI Inputs)