India's new era in Test cricket began on a dominating note under the captiancy of skipper Shubman Gill on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against England. Playing in Leeds, Team India was put to bat by Ben Stokes and they accepted the challenge wholeheartedly. The openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul provided India the much-needed start with their partnership of 91 runs. Later, England got two quick breakthroughs as they dismissed Rahul (42) and Sai Sudharsan (0) but skipper Shubman Gill and Jaiswal stitched another strong partnership, followed by Pant's unbeaten knock of 65 runs, helped India reach 359/3 at stumps.

As the action ended on Day 1, the fans are eagerly waiting for the second day but all the focus is on the weather conditions of Leeds. After the Day 1 was played without any rain interruption, the fans are hoping for similar scenario on Day 2.

Weather forecast of Leeds on Saturday

According to AccuWeather, the morning is sunny and warm, with temperatures around 28-29 degree C and only a 25% chance of rain. However, conditions are set to change in the rest of the day. There are high chances of rain in the afternoon with the probability of precipitation at 86%.

Cloud cover will hover around 45%, and humidity is expected to rise to 57%. The chance of thunderstorms is estimated at 31%.

In total, there are 77% chances of rain in the second and third session of Day 2 of the first Test between India and England. A yellow warning has also been issued in Leeds.

Will rain prove to be costly for India?

After a stupendous start on Day 1, the rain interruption can break the momentum of the batters but Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant will look to stay calm. The duo's partnership is proving to be a big trouble for England bowlers as they are looking clueless against Pant and Gill.