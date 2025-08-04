The final day of the India vs England Test promises to be a thriller at The Oval on Monday. England need 35 runs while India need four wickets (if Chris Woakes bats). England lead the series 2-1 but some late burst from Indian bowlers ensured that the visitors stay in the game. England, after being set a huge target of 374, cruised with Joe Root and Harry Brook scoring tons. However, Prasidh Krishna came up with a fantabulous spell in the final session which reduced England to 339/6.

However, rain and bad light ensured the match entered fifth day as umpires went for early Stumps. All matches of the series have now gone till the final day. However, weather prediction for the final day at Kennington, London is not good. The Day 5 starts at 3:30 PM IST (11am local time). BBC weather says while there is not rain predicted in the first hour, the probability of rain increases with each passing hour after that ranging from 19-80 per cent.

Rain forcing the match to go into the fifth day means every Test of the ongoing riveting five-match series has now gone into the last day. England looked all set to complete the chase of 374 on day four, thanks to Joe Root hitting his 39th Test century - 105 off 152 balls and paid a fitting tribute to Graham Thorpe.

His fellow Yorkshireman Harry Brook hit a stunning 111 off 98 balls – his tenth hundred in the longer format and made the most of a crucial reprieve on 19 by Mohammed Siraj. Root and Brook shared a brilliant counter-attacking stand of 195 runs, giving England the hope of completing their second-highest run chase of all time and the most runs hunted down by any team at The Oval.

But just when it felt that victory was inevitable for England, Root and Jacob Bethell fell to Prasidh Krishna, as India gave this match a fresh twist. Overcast conditions meant India found seam movement and found their groove to make life difficult for Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton – unbeaten on two and zero respectively.

Before India could bring more twists to the game, the rain gods intervened and brought a premature end to the day's play. With Chris Woakes, with his left arm in a sling, pacing up and down in the dressing room in his Test whites, another fascinating day five finish looms large to decide the final scoreline of this closely-fought Test series – either 3-1 or 2-2.