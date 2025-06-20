Team India begin their highly-anticipated five-match Test series against England on Friday, June 20, at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. Team India carry a fresh look, with 25-year-old batter Shubman Gill having been appointed as the new captain. However, Gill and co. will also have another challenge in store, in the form of the English weather. Overcast conditions are set to remain right throughout the five days of the Test, which will challenge the batters, while rain is also expected on a couple of days.

As per AccuWeather, Day 2 and Day 3 (June 21) will experience an hour of rain in the morning. This could potentially play spoilsport and add a new dynamic to the first Test, with play beginning at 11 AM local time.

On Day 3 and Day 4, light rain is expected towards the evening, which could have an impact on the outfield heading into the following day's play. Day 1 and Day 5 are expected to be clear.

The rain is a common feature of the English weather, and is expected to play a role throughout the course of the five-match series.

The presence of overcast conditions and a hint of rain could also massively impact Team India's playing XI. India could look to go with four pacers in these conditions, and choose between Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav as their only spin option.

As Team India gears up for the much-anticipated Test series against England starting June 20, several players in the squad will draw confidence from their county cricket experiences in English conditions.

Newly appointed India Test captain Shubman Gill had a short but impactful stint with Glamorgan in 2022. In just 3 matches and 4 innings, Gill scored 244 runs at an impressive average of 61.00. His stint included a century and a half-century, with a best score of 119.

Sai Sudharsan has featured for Surrey over the past two seasons, showcasing his adaptability in unfamiliar conditions. In 5 matches and 8 innings, Sudharsan accumulated 281 runs at an average of 35.12. He registered both a century and a fifty, with a highest score of 105.

Karun Nair enjoyed a prolific run with Northamptonshire. Across 10 matches and 14 innings, Nair scored 736 runs at a superb average of 56.61. His tally includes two centuries and four fifties, with a top score of an unbeaten 202.

Washington Sundar had a brief stint with Lancashire in 2022 but made the most of it. With the ball, he picked up 8 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 24.75, including best figures of 5/76. With the bat, Sundar registered scores of 2, 34, 6, and 10.

Arshdeep Singh, known for his control and swing, represented Kent in the 2023 season. He claimed 13 wickets in 5 matches with best bowling figures of 3/58, though he averaged a higher 41.76.

With ANI inputs