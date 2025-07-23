Former India all-rounder Ravichandra Ashwin has urged the management to play Kuldeep Yadav in the must-win 4th Test against England in Manchester, starting Wednesday. Kuldeep is yet to feature in the series and India trail 1-2 with two matches to play. Ahead of the match, Ashwin gave an interesting suggestion to head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill, saying that Kuldeep could be utilised as a "fourth seamer". Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said it is important to check the mindset of Kuldeep, who has found no luck when it comes to game time even after Ashwin's retirement.

"The role of the fourth fast bowler... play that with Kuldeep. I know number 9 will not be batting. But please, you can do this. You are 2-1 behind in the series. We will play cards. What do we do when we play cards? Play your hand, right? It is called playing your hand. So, whatever is in your hand, this is the card. Which is a good card? Kuldeep Yadav is a fine card. Please, give him a chance. And the problem is we keep praising him, that he has to play," said Ashwin.

"I really hope Kuldeep is in a great mind space. Kuldeep would have expected 'Ash bhai has retired. My chance has come. My number has come.' But it is Kuldeep Yadav's time to enjoy, right? So, it is possible that in those 3 games, what the team has discussed with him, what space he was kept by the team management," he added.

Ashwin suggsted that even if Kuldeep features at Old Trafford, fans should not expect him to pick up a five-wicket haul straightaway.

"Everyone shouldn't expect that he will get 5 wickets on the first day. That won't happen. You should look at Kuldeep Yadav as the 4th seamer. Play him according to the role of the 4th seamer. But he could come in handy in the 2nd innings and towards the tail end of England's batting. Kuldeep could be a handful even on day 1. Kuldeep can also play the role of the 4th seamer. He can knock off the tail-enders. He can also give 1-2 wickets of top-order," Ashwin pointed out.

Ashwin also suggested that the management could try Washington Sundar at No. 3, in order to fit all their all-rounders and keep space for Kuldeep.

"If you have a lot of faith in Washington Sundar's batting, send him at No.3 and play Kuldeep Yadav," Ashwin stated.