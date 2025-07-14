India's comeback man Karun Nair hasn't had the sort of series against England that he would've liked. With the likes of B Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel waiting on the bench, the pressure was on Karun to fire with the bat in the Lord's Test. After scoring 40 runs off 62 balls in the first innings, Nair failed to make his presence count in the second innings. The batter was dismissed for just 14 runs of 33 balls, before being dismissed LBW by England pacer Brydon Carse.

Cricket experts struggled to wrap their heads around Nair's dismissal, considering the batter completely failed to judge the ball and got it to hit his pads as he was trying to leave. Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik called is a 'pretty ordinary leave' by Nair, ruing the fact that the batter failed to make his knock count once again.

"Completely out of the blue, he was looking solid as always. The ball didn't do much, just came in straight. I don't know what he was thinking. Karun Nair expected the ball to probably swing away, but it didn't, just held its line, kept coming straight. Pretty ordinary leave, Brydon Carse loving it, it's an important wicket."

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton agreed with Dinesh Karthik's sentiments, saying it was totally a "strange leave" from the India star who should've made better judgment.

"It's a very strange leave from Karun Nair. Particularly at the end he's batting, the end Carse is coming in from is the pavilion end, so you know naturally the ball is going to run back in at you, down the slope. So it's an odd leave," said Atherton.

"To make matters worse, he'll have a big bruise there in the morning because it hit him on the inside of the pad, so he had to hobble off," he added.

India great Anil Kumble called it a 'brain fade' moment by Nair that hands England a slight advantage.

"India had a great chance; they did really well to restrict England to 192. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a poor shot. Once Karun Nair got out, and then Shubman Gill, it's slight advantage to England. It was a great opportunity for Karun; he did all the hard work. He did look good, I don't know, probably it was a brain fade," said Kumble.