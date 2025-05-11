Reports of Virat Kohli quitting Test cricket have been doing rounds on social media. On Saturday, it was reported by the Times of India (TOI) that Kohli informed BCCI about his wish to retire from the longest format of the game. The report also mentioned that while the BCCI wants Kohli to play the upcoming five-match Test series in England, he is yet to respond to the board's request. While speaking to NDTV, a BCCI source confirmed the development, saying that the board has requested Kohli to take time before taking a call on retirement.

"He's still incredibly fit and hungry. His presence in the dressing room lifts the entire team," said a senior BCCI official was quoted by NDTV. "We've requested him to take some time before making a final call."

Now, another TOI report has claimed that Kohli has requested the BCCI to give him Test captaincy. However, his demand was rejected by the board as they want someone young, most likely Shubman Gill, to lead the team going forward.

"A new WTC cycle is starting. Future and continuity have to be kept in mind as far as the team is concerned. Even coach Gautam Gambhir would want a set of players he is likely to work with for an extended period. There can't be any stop-gap solutions for such an important series. The last two series haven't been ideal for the team and the England series is crucial," the report said.

While Kohli has not made any public statement on the matter, fans and former cricketers alike have flooded social media with messages of support, hoping the modern-day legend gives the format another stint. For now, Indian cricket waits - with bated breath.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday. Kohli also thinking along the same lines will leave India's red-ball batting order largely on the shoulders of youngsters in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, beginning with the five-match Test series against England in Leeds on June 20.

(With IANS inputs)