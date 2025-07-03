Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has compared Jasprit Bumrah's omission from the second Test against England to Portugal benching their star striker and captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite India trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, the management decided to rest Bumrah for the game in Edgbaston, a venue where they have never won a Test match. India head coach Gautam Gambhir was criticised by fans and experts alike for dropping Bumrah in such a crucial match.

Steyn had a rather interesting take on Bumrah's omission, saying that it was like Ronaldo being benched by Portugal.

"So Portugal have the best striker in the world in Ronaldo and they chose not to play him. That's madness. That's like India having Bumrah and choosing not to play, umm, him... wait, oh, no, what! shit I'm confused," Steyn posted on X.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has voiced his disbelief over India's decision to rest Bumrah.

"If Bumrah was fit to play then surely you need to pick the best bowler in the world?" Finch posted on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the toss. "At the very least Kuldeep has to be in the XI if you're worried about taking 20 wickets. Yes, he might be more expensive but he's the next best attacking option!"

India captain Shubman Gill revealed at the toss that Bumrah's exclusion was a workload management decision, with the management opting to preserve him for the Lord's Test, where they feel the conditions will suit him better. Akash Deep was brought in as Bumrah's replacement to make his first Test appearance in England.

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad expressed surprise at seeing India take the field without their most potent weapon, especially after Bumrah's fine display in Leeds.

"A week is a very good time off for a fast bowler. (Bumrah's omission) does surprise me and what also surprised me was him saying before the series he will only play three of the five Tests. You keep those cards close to your chest and play each week as it comes. They will definitely want Bumrah at Lord's because of the movement you can get through the air, so can they risk him here?" he said.

