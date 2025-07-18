England captain Ben Stokes quashed concerns over his workload during the third Test at Lord's against India last week. Stokes raised the benchmark not just for his own men but also for the Indian fast bowlers going into the final two games, bowling a marathon 44 overs and took five wickets to help his team register a narrow 22-run win. The 34-year-old was praised by experts for throwing workload management out of the window, instead of thinking about what lies ahead.

Stokes' exploits led to comparisons between him and India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is set to play in only three of the five Tests. Just like Stokes, Bumrah has been an injury prone cricketer.

It was planned well in advance ahead of the tour and the champion fast bowler missed the second Test in Birmingham as part of workload management despite India losing the series-opener at Leeds.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate opens up on the comparisons between the two, and praised Stokes, who pushed his body to the limit despite knowing that the possibility of a breakdown was real.

"That was super impressive for Ben to come out on their last day and bowl the amount of overs he did with the intensity he did, and obviously bats and fields as well. We're not here to compare our bowlers to individuals from other teams," ten Doeschate said in a press conference.

"We have our own strengths. We know what Jasprit particularly does in spells, in shorter spells, which he prefers bowling in," he added.

Stokes has had to deal with injuries throughout his career and most recently underwent a surgery following a hamstring tear in January.

On talks of the Indian team managment failing to utilise Bumrah the same way as Stokes, ten Doeschate defended their approach.

"And when the time's right, and what I alluded about Siraj, some bowlers are like that. You get the best out of them in their seventh, eighth and ninth over, but not everyone has to be the same as that. And we feel that in consultation with Jasprit, how we use him is the best way for the team," he said.