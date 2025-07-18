The topic of Jasprit Bumrah's workload has often been a hot topic of debate. Even before India's tour of England started, head coach Gautam Gambhir declared that the pacer would only play three of the fives matches in the series. As part of the plan, Bumrah missed the Edgbaston Test and will likely to be left out of the 5th Test next. However, another player whose workload needs to be management carefully is Bumrah's pace-bowling partner Mohammed Siraj.

Team India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate, in the press conference on Thursday, stressed on the importance of Siraj's workload to be managed, considering the amount of cricket he has played over the last couple of years.

"It is equally important to manage the workload of someone like Mohammed Siraj, who is always ready to bowl those extra overs, like Stokes did on day five at Lord's," said the assistant coach during the media conference.

Ten Doeschate even called Siraj a 'Lion' who gives his all on the field, even on days where he doesn't get the returns he wants.

"We take for granted how lucky we are to have someone like that. I know he doesn't always have the returns that you expect from a fast bowler, but in terms of heart, he's like a lion and what he brings to this bowling attack, whenever he does have the ball in hand, you always feel like something's going to happen," he added.

The Dutchman has already confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah would not be rested from the 4th Test of the series in Manchester.

"We know we have got him for one of the last two Tests. It's pretty obvious that the series on the line now in Manchester so there will be a leaning towards playing him," he added.

"But again, we have got to look at all the factors: how many days of cricket are we going to get up there, what do we feel is our best chance of winning that game, and then how that fits in together with The Oval. And looking at the last two games holistically as part of the series," he noted.