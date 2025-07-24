Rishabh Pant, despite putting up a brave front after getting injured, is most likely to be replaced for the remainder of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. After he suffered a fractured toe on Day 1 of the fourth Test, there were doubts on whether he would bat or not. But he came out to bat after Shardul Thakur got dismissed as India went 6 down. "Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper," BCCI said in its latest update. "Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements."

However, with only a four-day gap between the fourth Test and the fifth Test, it is highly unlikely that Pant will continue. According to a report in Cricbuzz, N Jagadeesan 'is almost certain' to replace the injured Pant for the remainder of the series. Jagadeesan, a right-handed keeper batter from Tamil Nadu, has an experience of 52 first-class matches. In those matches, he took 133 catches and affected 14 stumpings. He has 3373 first-class runs.

The report added that Jagadeesan "is expected join the squad ahead of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The selectors and the team management were looking at Ishan Kishan as a potential option and it later emerged that the 27-year-old keeper from Jharkhand is not available."

According to another report, Ishan Kishan informed BCCI that he was injured. Kishan was part of the India A Tour of England. Ishan Kishan was supposed to take part in a promotional event on Friday but the even was cancelled. The organisers of the event said he was travelling to London for the Test match. However, there was no official confirmation regarding the same.