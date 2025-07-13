Legendary Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara blasted England batter Harry Brook for his dismissal during Day 4 of the third Test match at Lord's on Sunday. Brook looked in stunning touch as he slammed Akash Deep for two fours and one six off consecutive deliveries. Although England had already lost three wickets at that point, Brook continued to play his natural game. However, with around 15 minutes to go for Lunch, he was clean bowled by Akash Deep while trying to play a rash shot. He went for a sweep against the pacer but was bowled behind his legs. Sangakkara was not happy with his approach and said on commentary - "It is just arrogance. Not even Bazball".

Coming to the match, Mohammed Siraj struck twice as India reduced England to 98 for 4 at lunch on the fourth day of the third Test on Sunday. Resuming at 2 for no loss, England lost opener Ben Duckett early for 12 when he mistimed a pull off Siraj to Jasprit Bumrah at mid-on.

Relentless and rewarded!#AkashDeep's disciplined length proves too good for #HarryBrook, as a costly shot sends his middle-stump flying!

Siraj then trapped Ollie Pope lbw for 4 with a delivery that seamed in sharply, the decision confirmed after India opted for a review, reducing England to 42 for 2.

In the 15th over, Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed Zak Crawley for the second time in this match, inducing a loose drive that was taken by Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully.

Akash Deep then struck before lunch, bowling Harry Brook for 23 as he missed an attempted swipe across the line, exposing his middle stump.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 387 in their first innings on Friday, matching England's total.

(With PTI inputs)