Former India player Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned the England cricket team's "Bazball theory" in Test matches. Notably, Bazball is an informal term given to England's aggressive style of play in Test matches under the coaching of Brendon McCullum, whose nickname is Baz. Ashwin pointed out that the England batters need not play reverse-sweeps or ramp shot to show their aggression with the bat. He mentioned alternative shots like driving a ball on the up or pulling a back of a length delivery. Ashwin's comments came after the end of play on Day 4 in India vs England 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar guided India to a sensational draw.

"I have my reservations about the bazball theory. There is a small line between aggressive cricket and foolish cricket. Ben Stokes used to take on fast bowlers and hit those shots that was caught at mid-off or mid-on. Why? When a batter can play an innings like that at Headingley in the Ashes, what is the need to do all this?" Ashwin said on YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

"If you want to play aggressive cricket, pull a back-of-length ball, hit a drive on the up, like Zak Crawley plays at times. I know that is still a shot of high risk but you can play aggressive cricket like that. This ramp shot, reverse sweeps, there is no need to show aggression like this, if you have the pedigree," he added.

Ashwin called time on his international career in December last year. The former Indian spinner announced hanged up his boots following the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane. Ashwin made the announcement in the post-match press conference along with skipper Rohit Sharma after the game. He played the second match of the five-Test series in Australia but was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja for the third game.

Ashwin retired from the game as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets).