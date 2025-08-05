Nearly 180 overs over the course of a 5-match series, Mohammed Siraj truly asserted that 'workload management' is a state of mind. The pacer bowled his heart out, emering as the team's top wicket-taker in England despite being given back-to-back assignments without break. As someone like Jasprit Bumrah struggles to maintain top fitness, Siraj has been able to deliver what no Indian pacer has in recent years. Siraj's brother, Mohammed Ismail, has revealed the fitness and diet regime that the pacer followed for the excruciating workload that he was given in England.

"Yes, absolutely. He focuses a lot on fitness. He avoids junk food and maintains a disciplined diet. Even living in Hyderabad, he rarely eats biryani - maybe occasionally, and only if it's homemade. But no pizzas or fast food - he's very disciplined about his body," Mohammed Ismail was quoted as saying by India Today.

Many fast bowlers break down when it comes to bowling such long spells in Test cricket but Siraj has been able to push his ceiling time and again, leaving some of the experts of the game astonished. Ismail revealed that, along with diet, the pacer also has a strict gym regime that he doesn't compromise with.

"100%, he never gives up, even when he wasn't selected for the Champions Trophy squad, he didn't let it demotivate him. Instead, he worked even harder. He hit the gym, focused on his fitness, and practiced hard every day - morning and evening. He identified what was missing and fixed it," he added.

Family Proud of Siraj's show against England

Speaking to ANI, Ismail said on India's win at the Oval Test, "We are feeling very proud. I want to congratulate him and all his teammates for making history. I just had a conversation with him, and he was very happy. I congratulated him, and I cannot wait for him to come back to India."

Also, Siraj's friend, Irfan, told ANI, "It is a matter of great happiness to us that Siraj did so well. On this auspicious occasion, we are celebrating in Hyderabad. We have also got firecrackers for the celebration. I have not talked to him yet."

Siraj kickstarted the match with a 4/86 in the first innings, bowling well in tandem with Prasidh Krishna to restrict England to 247 runs and allowing for a slight 23-run lead. Later, while defending 374, when England was on song at 301/4, he and Krishna once again bowled their hearts out, enabling India to bundle out England for 367 runs. Siraj took a five-wicket haul (5/104), ending with match figures of 9/190, which earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.