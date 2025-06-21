India aggressive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was seen giving some strong advice to India skipper Shubman Gill on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against England in Leeds. India put up a dominating performance as they ended the day at 359/3 with Gill (127*) and Pant (65*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Apart from them, Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored 101 runs while KL Rahul scored 42. Pant, who is widely famous for being a fearless batter and known for taking risks even during adverse situations, gave a completely different advice to Gill.

As the day was approaching towards Stumps, England's young spinner Shoaib Bashir delivered a fuller ball, on which, Gill stepped out of the crease and played it towards the short cover. As soon as he played the shot, Pant, who was standing at the non-striker's end, immediately warned him to not to take any unnecessary risk.

"Niche hi reh nikal raha hai toh. Ye aa jaata, uth gaya. (Keep it down if you're stepping out. That one rose a bit, could've been caught.)," Pant was heard saying on the stump mic.

A scintillating century by Jaiswal was followed by a sublime hundred on the Test-captaincy debut for Gill, before Rishabh Pant's typical pyrotechnics got him a rollicking fifty, as the trio ensured India had an absolutely dominating day in the first Test to kick-start the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley on Friday.

On a day in which India's new era began, Jaiswal marked his first Test innings in England with a superb 101 off 159 balls - laced with 16 fours and a six. Gill, coming out to bat at No.4 for the first time, showed his attacking prowess to be not out on 127 off 175 balls, while Pant launched his typical enthralling shots to be unbeaten on 65 off 102 balls and even completed 3000 Test runs as India ended Day One at a commanding 359/3 in 85 overs.

(With IANS Inputs)