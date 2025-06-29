When Rishabh Pant is batting in full flow, opposition teams can often feel helpless. Pant showcased his explosive batting in the 1st Test against England in Leeds, smashing centuries in both the innings. Pant hit 134 in the first innings, and followed it up with an entertaining 118 in the second innings. Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels Ben Stokes was silently admiring Pant. He also explained why Pant has a better record in Test cricket when his batting is more suited to white-ball cricket.

"There's a lot of science in that madness the way that he plays. You can see even Ben Stokes is admiring when he's batting. Adam Gilchrist for me is the best wicketkeeper-batter. But Pant just set a new trend. I mean MS Dhoni, across white ball cricket, was fantastic. You would think with the way that he plays, Pant would be completely suited to the white ball game and not so much the Test game, But his Test record is miles better than his white ball record," said Vaughan, while speaking on Sky Sports' Stick to Cricket podcast.

Stokes was caught laughing after Pant charged down to hit for a boundary over his head minutes after coming to the middle. Pant was also seen having a funny encounter with Chris Woakes after mistimed one of his shots to a boundary.

Former England captain Alastair Cook, during the same discussion, pointed out that Pant is one of the most competitive cricketers out there, despite being in a jovial mood most of the times.

"That smile doesn't mean he doesn't like (to win). Or that he's not the most competitive (player). You don't score two centuries and not really want to. He could have tossed (been casual in the second innings) and said I've scored a hundred in the first innings. But he didn't," Cook pointed out.

Pant, who became only the second wicketkeeper to hit two hundreds in the same match during the first Test of the five-match series, recently climbed a career-high seventh in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters.

India's new Test captain Shubman Gill jumped five rungs to 20th overall following his century in the first innings of the match that his team lost by five wickets despite setting England a stiff target of 371.