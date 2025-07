Mohammed Siraj got dismissed in a shocking manner as India went down fighting against England in the third Test encounter at Lord's on Monday. Chasing a target of 193, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj produced a stunning fightback before the visitors were bundled out for 170. Siraj survived 29 balls against a determined England bowling attack before he was dismissed by Shoaib Bashir. The delivery from the England spinner bounced a bit more than Siraj expected and although he did get a lot of bat on it, the overspin took the ball backwards. Siraj could only watch as it hit the leg stump and disloged his stumps as the England players erupted in celebration.

The disappointment was clear on the India pacer's face as a billion Indian dreams were shattered with just one wicket at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Ravindra Jadeja's heroic effort went in vain as England edged out India by 22 runs on the fifth and final day of a wildly fluctuating third Test with skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer playing pivotal roles.

d thus go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

The day started with India requiring 135 runs and England having to pick six wickets after setting the visitors a 193-run target. The hosts got four Indian batters out before lunch but were made to work hard for the remaining two wickets in the last two sessions.

India were finally all out for 170.

Archer (3/55) and Stokes (3/48) were the chief architects of the English victory, even as Jadeja battled hard for India with a gritty unbeaten 61.

India lost the big wickets of Rishabh Pant (9), KL Rahul (39), Washington Sundar (0), and Nitish Reddy (13) in the first session to hand England the advantage.

Lead pacer Archer sent Pant's off stump for a walk with a jaffa that straightened after landing on the perfect length.

Skipper Stokes rose to the occasion as he trapped KL Rahul in front of the wicket, giving the momentum back to England. The on-field umpire was not convinced by the England team's loud appeal for an lbw, prompting Stokes to go upstairs and the decision came in his favour.

Jofra was on the money consistently this morning and pulled off a brilliant catch off his own bowling to send back Sundar and Chris Wokes, and then had Washinton Sundar edge one to the keeper.

Their efforts paved the way for England victory.

(With PTI inputs)