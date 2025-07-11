India had a good first session on Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord's on Friday as they scalped three wickets, all going to Jasprit Bumrah. The session could have been better for the visitors had KL Rahul taken the catch of Jamie Smith off Mohammed Siraj on the third ball of the 87th over. It was a back of a length delivery outside off that took a edge and went straight at Rahul at the second slip. But the India star could not hold the ball that came at his shoulder height. Siraj could not hide his disappointment.

"Had that catch been taken it would have been a tremendous session," Sunil Gavaskar said at the lunch break.

Terrible fielding from kl Rahul.

Dropped an important catch. pic.twitter.com/mLewLFScp6 — Harsh (@A16H_) July 11, 2025

Jaime Smith once again scripted England's lower order fightback after Jasprit Bumrah's triple strike as England reached 353/7 at lunch on day two of the third Test against India on Friday. Bumrah removed Joe Root (104), Ben Stokes (44) and Chris Woakes (0) in a devastating seven-ball burst across two overs to reduce England from 251/4 to 271/7.

The English keeper-batter Smith, who scored 184 not out and 88 in the previous Test, counter-attacked with a fluent fifty and was unbeaten on 51 from 53 balls at the break, with Brydon Carse (33 batting) offering solid support in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand worth 82 runs that came off just 106 balls.

Earlier, Root notched his 37th Test century to move past Steve Smith's tally and stand fifth on the all-time list, headed by Sachin Tendulkar (51).

With PTI inputs