Mohammed Siraj did the star turn for India vs England in the highly contested Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The pacer bowled tirelessly to scalp 23 wickets and become the top wicket-taker. But more importantly, Siraj was crucial in moping up the tail of England on the final day of the fifth Test to ensure that India win the match by 6 runs and draw the series. After the terrific show, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had a pure Hyderabadi response to India's big Test win against England at The Oval and pacer Mohammed Siraj's five-wicket haul.

Congratulating the fellow Hyderabadi, Mr Owaisi posted on X, "Always a winner @mdsirajofficial! As we say in Hyderabadi, poora khol diye Pasha!" The phrase loosely means that the pacer was at the top of his game.

Now, Siraj has responded to the praise. He wrote on X: "Thank you so much sir Always cheering for me."

Thank you so much sir always cheering for me. https://t.co/74iVC1hxaU — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) August 6, 2025

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali feels India pacer Mohammed Siraj's big heart and his steadfast refusal to back down in the face of adversity sets him apart from the rest and makes him a difficult proposition for any batter.

With 23 scalps to his name, Siraj emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the just-concluded Test tour of England, playing a key role in India holding the hosts to a 2-2 draw in an intensely fought five-match series.

"Siraj has been outstanding in the England series. The energy, aggression, and consistency he brings with the ball is world-class. He's matured into a genuine match-winner for India, and it's always a challenge for batsmen facing him," said Moeen in a release from GFS Developments.

"What impresses me most is his ability to control the ball. He's got a big heart and never backs down - that's what makes him so special. Credit to him for the impact he's making," he added.

Siraj played all five Tests against England and bowled a staggering 185.3 overs.