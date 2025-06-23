India pacer Mohammed Siraj was involved in a heated exchange with England batter Harry Brook, during Day 3 of the ongoing first Test at Headingley in Leeds. Siraj tried to get into the mind of Brook, who was nearing his century, before the two shared some heated words in the second session. The incident happened in the 84th over of England's innings after Brook hit Siraj for back-to-back boundaries. However, Siraj responded strongly with a delivery that nipped back in sharply.

The Indian pacer, however, did not stop there as he fired a couple of words after a prolonged stare. Brook just waved him off and asked him to mark his run up. Siraj's ploy did not work as he ended up conceding 18 in the over, including a massive six over long on.

Here is the video:

Tensions rising in the middle!#MohammedSiraj and #HarryBrook in a fiery exchange as the heat is on at Headingley! #ENGvIND 1st Test Day 3 LIVE NOW Streaming on JioHotstar https://t.co/SIJ5ri9fiC pic.twitter.com/nKZTSeFZt1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 22, 2025

India managed to take a six-run lead in the first innings, courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah's five wicket haul. Brook ran out of luck on 99 before England were bowled out for 465.

Before Bumrah castled Josh Tongue to end England innings, Chris Woakes (38 off 55) punished a predictable Indian pace attack to take his team close to India's 471. England's tail virtually cancelled out the Indian first innings with the match now hinged on third and fourth innings respectively.

Hosts continued to find the boundaries at will as they collected 138 runs in 23.4 overs in the afternoon session with the loss of five wickets.

Prasidh Krishna removed Jamie Smith (40 off 52) and Brook (99 off 112) with the short ball but leaked too many runs at the same time with his one dimensional tactic, conceding 128 runs in 20 overs.

Bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur was under bowled again, raising questions over his selection. Bumrah, who has by far been the best Indian bowler on display, picked up his 14th fifer in the longest format ending with figures of 5/83 in 24.4 overs.

Captain Shubman Gill made questionable calls like introducing Ravindra Jadeja towards the end of the session and bringing back Bumrah for a late burst.

(With PTI Inputs)