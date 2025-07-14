With the series evenly poised at 1-1, both India and England players have been locked in an intense battle in the ongoing 3rd Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. On Sunday, India pacer Mohammed Siraj looked fired up as he bowled his heart out to dismiss the England batters early. As Siraj got an early breakthrough, in the form of Ben Duckett, in the first session of the third day's play, his send-off for the English opener kept fans hooked to the screens. However, former England captain Alastair Cook isn't happy with Siraj's conduct.

In his send-off, Siraj was spotted expressing his emotions too close to Duckett, while there seemed to be some physical contact as well. Though Cook feels a bowler has the right to celebrate, he accuses Siraj of 'crossing the line'.

"That's unacceptable, but who is to blame now? Whether Duckett walked right into him and knew exactly what he was doing. Then again, you shouldn't shout in someone's face like that. I wholeheartedly say that was wrong. There should be no physical contact. Yes, celebrate a wicket like you mean it. But you've got him out; you don't need to look him in the eye from three inches and shout in his face. So I expect there to be repercussions, and there should be repercussions. That is my opinion. I thought that crossed the line," Cook said on the BBC Test Match Special.

Cook also shared his views on the Shubman Gill-Zak Crawley incident close to the end of play on Day 3. The India captain wasn't happy with Crawley's time-wasting tactics and ensured he made his feelings clear to the opening batter at that moment. The England great said that he had no problem with Gill's act

"I loved it last night. I read a guy say it's not good for the kids under 12 years of age or whatever - he was part of some coaching set-up as well. So I understand from that point of view. But if I have paid money to come watch it, I really want to see that. Because I know what it really means to some of the players. They are playing for their country," Cook asserted.