India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj broke his silence on the fielding blunder that led to a lot of criticism during the fifth Test match against England at The Oval. Siraj emerged as the match-winner for India as he claimed five wickets in the second innings and guided his side to a six-run victory. However, on Sunday, he came under a lot of fire as he handed a lifeline to Harry Brook after his feet touched the boundary rope despite completing the catch. Brook went on to score a hundred and almost took the game away for the hosts. However, incidentally, it was Siraj who took the catch to dismiss Brook off the bowling of Akash Deep and he went on to produce a stunning display to clinch the win.

"I was just thinking that I should bowl in the right areas. To be honest, I didn't think that I would take the (Brook) catch and step on the rope. It was a match-changing moment. Yes, I always believed myself that I will do it for the team," Siraj said after the match.

Siraj delivered a fiery five-wicket haul as India produced a sensational four-wicket burst on a nerve-shredding final morning at The Oval to beat England by six runs and square the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.

England began Day 5 needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand and were firm favourites. But Indian seamers - relentless and inspired - ripped through the hosts' lower order to script one of their finest overseas heists.

Siraj struck twice in a dramatic opening burst. Jamie Smith flirted outside off and edged to Dhruv Jurel, UltraEdge confirming a crisp spike. Moments later, Jamie Overton was trapped in front by a sharp nip-backer - England's review proved futile as ball-tracking upheld umpire Kumar Dharmasena's call.

Prasidh Krishna then produced the knockout punch - a brutal 141 kph yorker that shattered Josh Tongue's middle stump, triggering wild celebrations. From a seemingly safe 347/6, England slid to 354/9. With one wicket in hand and 20 runs needed, Chris Woakes - shoulder dislocated but spirit unbowed - hobbled to the crease.

The climax came shortly after. Siraj hit the perfect length and Gus Atkinson, who fought bravely for 17, nicked behind to hand India a pulsating six-run win.

It marked a memorable comeback for a youthful Indian team led by Shubman Gill in the absence of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Though their absence loomed large early in the series, India's young brigade - energised by a potent pace attack and flashes of brilliance - seized their moment.

Earlier, Joe Root and Harry Brook's centuries on Day 4 had dragged England back into contention, but India's discipline and composure held sway, confirming a fitting 2-2 result to a five-match series.

(WIth IANS inputs)