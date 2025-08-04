In an extremely decisive moment during the India vs England fifth and final Test at the Oval, Mohammed Siraj made a massive blunder. While fielding at long-leg on the first ball of the 35th over of the England innings, Siraj took the catch of Harry Brook on the bowling of Prasidh Krishna. But while completing the catch, his right foot touched the boundary cushion, making it a six instead. At that point in time, Brook was batting at the score of 19. He cashed in on the new life and went on to score a 98-ball 111 to turn the tide in England's favour.

It was a massive blunder from Siraj that deprived India and Krishna of Brook's wicket at that point. After the mess, Siraj went to Krishna and apologised to him for his mistake.

Harry Brook and Joe Root both hit hundreds before England's series finale against India was left on a knife edge after an Oval downpour cut short Sunday's fourth day.

England were 339 for 6 when play was abandoned, with the hosts needing a further 35 runs to reach a target of 374 on Monday's final day.

India, meanwhile, require four wickets to end this thrilling five-match series level at 2-2.

England were faltering at 106 for 3 following the loss of stand-in captain Ollie Pope.

But the Yorkshire duo of Brook (111) and Root (105) turned the tide with a fourth-wicket stand of 195 that left England cruising to a 3-1 series win with more than a day to spare.

But Brook's exit sparked a mini-collapse that saw England lose three wickets for 36 runs, with Root also unable to finish the job.

And when bad light halted play, England were wobbling, with Jamie Smith (two not out) and Jamie Overton (zero not out) struggling for runs.

A huge downpour then effectively prevented any hope of a resumption Sunday.

