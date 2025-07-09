Star batter Virat Kohli could not stop himself from lavishing praise on Shubman Gill for his first win as India's Test skipper. Under Gill's captaincy, the Indian cricket team scripted history with its first-ever Test match victory at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday. India broke 58-year long jinx of not winning any match at the venue in the format. Gill and co produced a dominating performance and defeated England by 336 runs in the second Test as the five-match series is now levelled 1-1.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kohli wrote, "Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field, and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch. @ShubmanGill @mdsirajofficial #AkashDeep."

Seeing Kohli's praise for Team India and skipper Gill, former England batter stated that the star batter must be missing the dressing room a lot.

"Coming back to Virat Kohli's tweet, no wonder he misses that dressing room feeling. I sometimes wonder how quickly that feeling comes back after you give up the game. Doesn't he live in St. John's Wood or nearby? Can he not be persuaded to come back?" Trott said on Sony Sports.

Trott further stated that Kohli would like to bat either at No.3 or 5 as the No.4 spot has been brilliantly acquired by Gill.

Kohli called time on Test career in May 2025, retiring after playing 123 Tests and scoring 9230 runs. He announced his retirement from T20Is after India's win at the T20 World Cup 2024. He is still active in ODIs.

Talking about the match, pacer Akash Deep took 10 wickets in a Test match for the first time as India thrashed England at Edgbaston on Sunday for a series-levelling win.

Deep was playing in the second Test of the five-match series after India rested outstanding quick Jasprit Bumrah.

The 28-year-old took 6-99 as England, set a mammoth 608 runs to win, were dismissed for 271 on the fifth day.

Deep's match figures of 10-147 were far and away the best of his eight-Test career.

(With AFP Inputs)